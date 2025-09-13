Mbappé leads 10-man Real Madrid to win at Sociedad after Huijsen sees red card

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored one goal and set up another to lead 10-man Real Madrid to a…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored one goal and set up another to lead 10-man Real Madrid to a 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The France star opened the scoring in the 12th minute with his fourth goal in as many games this season. Mbappé used his superior speed to race onto a poor pass by a Sociedad player and fire past goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Madrid played a man down for nearly an hour after new central defender Dean Huijsen saw a direct red card in the 32nd for pulling down Mikel Oyarzabal with only the goalie to beat.

But Mbappé helped double the lead in the 44th when he used some fancy dribbling to spin around his marker near the byline before finding Arda Guler with a pass for the Turkey midfielder to score.

Oyarzabal pulled one back for the hosts by converting a penalty in the 56th. Dani Carvajal had conceded the spot kick when a ball hit his arm in the area.

It was Madrid’s fourth win in as many games to start La Liga.

