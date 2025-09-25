Mbappé is on a scoring run for Madrid before visiting Atletico in the capital derby

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Only six weeks into La Liga and Atletico Madrid already faces what seems to be a…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Only six weeks into La Liga and Atletico Madrid already faces what seems to be a must-win derby when it hosts Real Madrid on Saturday.

Despite revamping a significant part of the squad this summer, Atletico is off to its worst start — two wins in six matches — since coach Diego Simeone took over more than a decade ago. They take on their top rival well behind in the standings: Real Madrid leads the league and Atletico Madrid is eighth, nine points adrift.

Key matchups

Madrid is the only team to have won all six rounds. That run has been fueled by the prolific Kylian Mbappé.

The France striker has seven goals, three more than the next best scorer, and has failed to find the net only in one game. He scored twice on Tuesday, a 4-1 victory over Levante.

Atletico’s poor form comes after a busy summer in which it bought the likes of Villarreal playmaker Álex Baena, United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso, and defenders David Hancko and Matteo Ruggeri. Injuries to Baena and Cardoso, among others, have not helped Simeone.

It will be Xabi Alonso’s first Spanish capital derby as Madrid’s coach after he spent 2009-14 playing for the club.

Second-placed Barcelona hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday, a day after third-placed Villarreal welcomes Athletic Bilbao. Fourth-placed Espanyol visits Girona, which is winless at the bottom of the table, on Friday.

Players to watch

Atletico’s fortunes may hinge on Argentina forward Julián Álvarez, who is coming off a hat trick to help beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on Wednesday. That was his first treble since moving to Europe in 2022.

Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior will be in the spotlight both for the reactions of Atletico’s fans, some of whom have subjected him among the worst racial abuse he has experienced, and because of speculation regarding his long-term future with the club.

Once a set starter under former coach Carlo Ancelotti, Vinícius has seen his playing time reduced by Alonso. That comes amid media reports that his talks with Madrid about renewing his contract set to expire in June 2027 have broken down.

Atletico will also recover striker Alexander Sorloth, who often plays as a substitute, after his one-game suspension.

Out of action

Madrid will be without injured defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy.

Atletico will likely be without midfielder Thiago Almada and defender José María Giménez due to injuries. Cardoso has missed three games with an ankle problem.

