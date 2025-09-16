Mbappé embraces pressure to ‘produce my very best’ as he reaches 50-goal mark with Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé took his Real Madrid goal tally to 50 in the team’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over…

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé took his Real Madrid goal tally to 50 in the team’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Marseille in the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mbappé converted penalty kicks in the 29th and 81st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The 50 goals for Mbappé have come in 64 matches with the Spanish powerhouse.

“It’s a pleasure to be here and experience another Champions League night,” the France star said. “It was a bit of a tough night because we went down to 10 men for a while, but we brought that Champions League spirit to the Bernabeu. It’s always like that at the Bernabeu, whatever happens. We always expect to win. Today we won and we’re very pleased.”

Marseille had taken the lead with Timothy Weah in the 22nd and Madrid went a man down in the 72nd when Dani Carvajal was sent off for head-butting the goalkeeper.

“I’m feeling really good,” Mbappé said after what was his sixth goal in five matches with Madrid to start the season. “I want us to move forward together in the same direction to win trophies.”

Mbappé said he needs to “to feel the pressure in situations” like the penalty kicks Tuesday.

“I need that to produce my very best,” he said. “So, I’m very pleased to have scored them and contributed to Madrid winning our first Champions League match of the new season.”

His double helped Madrid reach 200 wins and 700 goals in the Champions League era.

Mbappé, named the man of the match, was Madrid’s top scorer last season, his first with the club since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

“I don’t set limits for myself,” he said. “I just want to help the team: if that means scoring, then scoring; if it means pressing, then pressing; or if it means assisting, then assisting. I want to do whatever the team needs me to do.”

The 26-year-old France forward said new Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has been calling for intensity from his players up front.

“He wants us to win the ball back quickly. We have to understand what we’re doing and, once we grasp that, we have the determination to do it because we want to win,” Mbappé said. “I always do what the coach wants. Today he asked me to press forward to help because we have a high block to recover a lot of balls. We’re going to get more used to doing that, it’ll become easier and it’ll help the team win trophies.”

