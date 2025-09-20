Mbappé and Militão strike from distance as Real Madrid deals Espanyol first loss

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Éder Militão scored from well outside the area to help Real Madrid ease…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Éder Militão scored from well outside the area to help Real Madrid ease past Espanyol 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday and deal the Barcelona-based side its first loss.

Espanyol gave Militão space and the Brazil defender fired a right-foot screamer into the top corner in the 22nd minute. A diving Marko Dmitrovic only got fingertips on the ball.

It was Mbappé’s turn in the 47th when he had time to pick a spot in the bottom corner and smashed a strike that Dmitrovic could only watch nestle into the net.

Mbappé has seven goals in six games for Madrid this season, including a double in its 2-1 win over Marseille to start the Champions League on Tuesday.

“When you are facing a defense set well inside its area, you have to try from long range,” coach Xabi Alonso said. “Militão’s goal was very good, and Kylian scored in transition. We are taking steps forward and continue to grow.”

Madrid got a fifth win in as many rounds and moved five points clear of Espanyol and Barcelona, which hosts fifth-placed Getafe at its 6,000-seat Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham went on as a substitute for the final minutes in his first appearance since he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16.

Eduardo Camavinga also went on with Bellingham after several weeks out with an ankle injury.

A tame Espanyol

Espanyol arrived to the Santiago Bernabeu just two points back in third place and undefeated after its best start over four rounds in 30 years.

The modest Barcelona-based club was without top scorer Pere Milla, who was serving a one-game red-card suspension, and struggled to produce scoring chances. The closest it got was when defender Fernando Calero came within inches of connecting with Edu Exposito’s well-placed cross that dipped behind the Madrid defense just before halftime.

Dmitrovic made back-to-back saves to stop Mbappé from making it three in the 65th before Vinícius Júnior hit the post for Madrid.

Alonso restored Vinícius to his starting 11 after using him as a substitute in the Champions League opener this week.

Madrid was without right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of a hamstring injury sustained against Marseille. Defender Dean Huijsen was suspended.

Carvajal apologizes

After Saturday’s win, Madrid defender Dani Carvajal apologized for being sent off for head-butting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli this week, calling his behavior “unacceptable.”

Carvajal and Rulli were exchanging words before a corner kick for Madrid when the defender moved closer to the goalie and struck his face with his head.

“It won’t happen again,” Carvajal said.

Girona crumbles

Girona, which just two seasons ago finished the league in third place, remained stuck to the bottom of the standings after being humbled 4-0 at home by the promoted Levante.

Girona has lost all five of its games.

“We are the worst team in the league,” coach Míchel Sánchez said, “and the only way out of this is to keep working and improve.”

First goals

Georges Mikautadze scored his first goal for Villarreal help them fight back for a 2-1 win over 10-man Osasuna. Georgia striker Mikautadze transferred from Lyon on the last day of the transfer market.

Veteran Chile forward Alexis Sánchez also scored his first goal since joining Sevilla this season to help beat Alaves 2-1.

