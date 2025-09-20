Max Verstappen on pole and Oscar Piastri crashes in chaotic F1 qualifying in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen took pole position and championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out in qualifying for Formula…

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen took pole position and championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out in qualifying for Formula 1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a marathon session with constant crashes, rain and a record six red flags.

Red Bull’s Verstappen was fastest by .478 from Carlos Sainz, Jr. of Williams in a session that ran an hour past its scheduled time, longer than most races. Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls starts Sunday’s race a career-best third.

“You just have to send it,” Verstappen said of his final lap, trying to beat a time Sainz had set in much drier conditions.

Piastri slammed into the barrier while chasing pole position on a track left slippery by earlier rainfall. His McLaren teammate Lando Norris was only seventh after clipping the wall on his final lap and couldn’t take full advantage of Piastri’s error.

“I just braked a little bit late,” Piastri told broadcaster Sky Sports. “Disappointing way to end.”

The Australian briefly perched on a chair trackside near a drinks fridge as he took in the consequences of a rare mistake in the title race. He leads Norris by 31 points.

Piastri qualified ninth ahead of Sunday’s race after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc also crashed earlier while seeking what would have been a fifth consecutive pole position in Azerbaijan.

Lewis Hamilton showed he had strong pace by going fastest in Friday’s second practice session, but it was yet another disappointing qualifying session for the seven-time champion as he ended up 12th.

Williams nearly makes history

For a few minutes, the Williams team dreamed of a first pole position in 11 years.

Sainz was fastest of only three drivers who’d set valid times when Leclerc crashed as the rain started to fall. If it kept raining during the red-flag stoppage, no one would be able to beat his time.

“You can start dancing to see if it rains a bit harder, no?” Sainz told Williams over the radio as the session was stopped.

Sainz’s chances went up when there was a second red flag for Piastri’s crash, just as Verstappen was poised to beat his time, but the Dutch driver — known for his skill in the rain — snatched pole with his final attempt.

Chaos on track

The first of the six red flags was for Alex Albon stopping his Williams after he clipped the wall, another came when Nico Hulkenberg slid into a barrier and left half of his Sauber’s front wing there, before a third red flag for a bizarre incident involving both Alpines.

Pierre Gasly missed a turn and stopped in an escape road. Seconds later, his teammate Franco Colapinto hit the wall nearby, seemingly in surprise at seeing Gasly stuck at the side of the track.

Alpine’s executive advisor — and de facto team head — Flavio Briatore was seen gesturing in disbelief as both of his drivers were eliminated from the session.

The fourth red flag came when Oliver Bearman stopped his damaged Haas on track, before Leclerc and Piastri’s crashes brought stoppages five and six.

