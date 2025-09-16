Mastantuono becomes youngest starter for Real Madrid in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Teenage forward Franco Mastantuono became the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League,…

MADRID (AP) — Teenage forward Franco Mastantuono became the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League, according to UEFA.

At 18 years, 33 days old, Mastantuono started Tuesday in Madrid’s league phase opener against Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Argentine forward beat the mark set last year by Brazil striker Endrick, who was 18 years, 73 days old when he started for Madrid against Lille.

Before that, Madrid’s youngest Champions League starter from group stage to final had been Raúl González, who was 18 years, 78 days old when he played against Ajax in 1995.

Mastantuono joined from Argentine club River Plate on a six-year deal. The club reportedly paid 45 million euros ($53 million) in the transfer.

Mastantuono has quickly become a crowd favorite thanks to his nifty moves. He excited the Bernabeu crowd with a few of them on Tuesday.

The young forward hit the post after a neat run early in the game. He almost scored in first-half stoppage time, but his left-footed strike from inside the area was saved.

Mastantuono bent over and put his hands over his face and head to lament the missed opportunity.

He was substituted by Brahim Díaz in the 63rd, receiving a nice ovation from the Madrid fans.

