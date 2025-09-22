Marseille beats PSG to end champion’s winning start to Ligue 1

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to snap a 12-game home losing streak against the reigning champion…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to snap a 12-game home losing streak against the reigning champion and knock it off the top of Ligue 1 on Monday.

In a game that was rescheduled after storm warnings in the south of France on Sunday, Marseille took the lead after just five minutes and never looked like relinquishing it.

Nayef Aguerd jumped highest for a cross and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier came out and missed, allowing the Moroccan center back to nod the ball into the empty net.

PSG had most of the possession but the home side was more dangerous and was unlucky to go in only one up at halftime.

Amine Gouiri’s shot crashed off the crossbar after 25 minutes and seconds later another goal was ruled out for offside.

The second half was a repeat of the first with PSG having most of the ball but unable to break down a stuffy Marseille defense, for which keeper Geronimo Rulli excelled.

“We should have won,” PSG midfielder Illia Zabarnyi told broadcaster DAZN. “We controlled the game, played good, just maybe something was missing.”

Marseille celebrated the three points with gusto, even after coach Roberto De Zerbi was sent off after exchanging words with the referee.

The win extended Marseille’s fine home league start to three wins in three games. It has nine points from five matches and moved up to sixth.

It was the first time it has kept consecutive clean sheets at home in Ligue 1 since December 2023 and its first goal against PSG at home in the last six matchups.

PSG fell to joint second, equal on points with Monaco, which moved above it on goals scored. Both teams have 12 points, as do Lyon and Strasbourg.

Many PSG players were unable to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday. Nine PSG players were nominated for the men’s award.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.