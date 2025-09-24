Marlins seek to prolong win streak, play the Phillies

Miami Marlins (77-80, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (92-65, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45…

Miami Marlins (77-80, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (92-65, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (14-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 206 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -198, Marlins +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to keep their seven-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 51-25 record in home games and a 92-65 record overall. The Phillies have a 61-29 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami is 77-80 overall and 41-38 on the road. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .397.

The matchup Wednesday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9 for 39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .252 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 9-1, .273 batting average, 2.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (finger), Bryce Harper: day-to-day (illness), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

