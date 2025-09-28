Marlins play the Mets in series rubber match

New York Mets (83-78, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (78-83, third in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

New York Mets (83-78, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (78-83, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (2-4, 5.80 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -122, Marlins +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and New York Mets play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami has gone 37-43 at home and 78-83 overall. The Marlins have a 26-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has gone 34-46 on the road and 83-78 overall. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .428.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, a triple and 43 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13 for 38 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.87 ERA, even run differential

Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.