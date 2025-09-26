Marlins open 3-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (82-77, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (77-82, third in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

New York Mets (82-77, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (77-82, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-12, 5.48 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -135, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Miami has a 77-82 record overall and a 36-42 record at home. The Marlins have gone 26-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has an 82-77 record overall and a 33-45 record in road games. The Mets are 61-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a .279 batting average, and has 20 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBIs. Eric Wagaman is 15 for 38 with six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 34 doubles, 30 home runs and 84 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.58 ERA, even run differential

Mets: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

