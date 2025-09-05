Marlins host the Phillies to start 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (81-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-75, third in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (81-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-75, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (11-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (1-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -276, Marlins +222; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Miami has a 31-37 record at home and a 65-75 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Philadelphia is 81-59 overall and 36-36 in road games. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 172 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 20 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 34 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 12 for 39 with a double over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 49 home runs, 93 walks and 119 RBIs while hitting .242 for the Phillies. Harrison Bader is 15 for 38 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

