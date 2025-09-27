Marlins bring 1-0 series lead over Mets into game 2

New York Mets (82-78, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (78-82, third in the NL East) Miami; Saturday,…

New York Mets (82-78, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (78-82, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (11-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (7-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -129, Marlins +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

Miami is 37-42 at home and 78-82 overall. The Marlins have a 65-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 33-46 record on the road and an 82-78 record overall. The Mets are fifth in MLB play with 223 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Marlins hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agustin Ramirez has 33 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 9 for 33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 20 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs and 105 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 39 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (side), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

