Mariners play the Braves looking to break road skid

The Seattle Mariners will aim to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Seattle Mariners (73-67, second in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (63-77, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (5-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Mariners +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will aim to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 33-33 record in home games and a 63-77 record overall. The Braves have a 29-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle is 73-67 overall and 32-40 in road games. The Mariners are second in the AL with 200 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 36 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 77 RBIs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 15 for 40 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 70 extra base hits (19 doubles and 51 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 12 for 35 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.39 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mariners: Luke Raley: day-to-day (side), Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.