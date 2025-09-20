Mariners’ Bryan Woo has minor pectoral inflammation and is day-to-day

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo has “minor inflammation” in his pectoral muscle and is listed as day to…

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo has “minor inflammation” in his pectoral muscle and is listed as day to day, manager Dan Wilson said Saturday.

“The MRI revealed some minor inflammation in his pec and it’s really just kind of a day-to-day thing,” Wilson said. “We’ll continue to assess him each day. We’ll know a little bit more in the next 24 to 48 hours depending on how he responds, and that’s really what we know at this point.”

Woo exited the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night after throwing a couple of warmup pitches in the sixth inning.

Shortly after Woo started warming up on the mound for the sixth, a team trainer and coaches came out. After a brief discussion, the All-Star exited with the trainer and Eduard Bazardo replaced him.

Wilson was asked if Woo would be throwing or if he’d be resting for the next couple of days.

“We’ll let the trainers figure out the best course of action at this point,” he said. “But I think today was, in a lot of ways, good news and we’ll just continue to assess it and they’ll put together a good plan.”

Wilson said it was too early to know if Woo will need to be placed on the injured list.

“Again, I think it’s really the next 24 to 48 hours that will tell the story and see how he responds,” he said. “And that’s really kind of the pattern that we’re in right now.”

Woo got the win Friday to improve to 15-7. He threw 67 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.94. Carlos Correa got the only hit off Woo, a double with one out on the fourth.

He struck out seven to give him 198 strikeouts this season.

