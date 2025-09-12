Man United staying with Bayindir in goal for derby against Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Altay Bayindir will continue in goal for Manchester United in the derby match against Manchester City…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Altay Bayindir will continue in goal for Manchester United in the derby match against Manchester City on Sunday despite signing Belgium international Senne Lammens last week.

The goalkeeper position has been problematic for United manager Ruben Amorim, who sent last year’s No. 1 Andre Onana on loan to Turkish club Trabzonspor on Thursday.

Bayindir has made some high-profile errors, particularly from balls into the box, on the occasions he replaced Onana but retains the faith of Amorim after Lammens — an unheralded 23-year-old from Belgium — was brought in from Royal Antwerp on Sept. 1.

“Altay is going to continue,” Amorim said Friday. “Because it’s a different league, it’s a different country, different trainings, different ball. So we will try to maintain that.

“They will fight for the position. For this game, it’s clear, Altay will start.”

Lammens is largely unknown outside his native country and Amorim said he is a goalkeeper with “great potential.”

“I know that we are in the moment that the goalkeeper has to be really strong and have a lot of experience,” he said, “but we are also in the moment that we have to look at the present and also with a focus on the future.”

Lammens, Amorim added, is a keeper who can “give us different things” and can be United’s No. 1 “for a lot of years.”

On the departure of Onana, Amorim added: “In this club, the pressure is sometimes so hard in every detail. Sometimes you need a change.”

