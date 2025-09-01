Man United signs Senne Lammens from Antwerp in bid to fix goalkeeper woes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for a reported 18.2 million pounds…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for a reported 18.2 million pounds ($24.65 million) on Monday in a bid to fix a problematic area.

The 23-year-old Lammens signed a contract to 2030 and will compete for a place with Andre Onana and Altay Bayandir, who have made high-profile errors over the last 12 months to leave United looking for a new goalkeeper.

Lammens spent the last two years at Antwerp after joining from Club Brugge and was named in Belgium’s senior squad for the first time in March.

“I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true,” he said. “The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.”

United director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Senne is an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential; we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United after significant interest from a number of clubs.”

