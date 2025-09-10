Man City striker Omar Marmoush out of Manchester derby with knee injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City says striker Omar Marmoush will miss Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United after…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City says striker Omar Marmoush will miss Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United after he hurt his knee on international duty with Egypt.

Marmoush went off injured early in his country’s World Cup qualifying game against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

“Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation,” Manchester City said Wednesday in a statement. “Everyone at City wishes Omar a speedy recovery.”

The 26-year-old forward joins a lengthy injury list at City, with John Stones and Phil Foden among several players who missed international games.

City didn’t specify how soon Marmoush might return. City starts its Champions League campaign against Napoli on Sept. 18.

Egypt’s game was a 0-0 draw, which meant Egypt has to wait to confirm its place at next year’s World Cup.

