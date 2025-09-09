Live Radio
Home » Sports » Man City forward Omar…

Man City forward Omar Marmoush hurts knee while playing for Egypt

The Associated Press

September 9, 2025, 7:42 PM

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush sustained a knee injury while playing for Egypt in a World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Marmoush, who joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, was hurt early in the game and was replaced before the 10-minute mark.

The 26-year-old Marmoush will be assessed by City ahead of the Premier League club’s Manchester derby on Sunday.

Marmoush has started the past two games for Pep Guardiola’s team and was used as a substitute in the season opener against Wolverhampton.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up