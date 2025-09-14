Man City and Man United fans unite to pay tribute to boxing icon Hatton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fans of Manchester City and Manchester United paid tribute to Ricky Hatton on Sunday after news…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fans of Manchester City and Manchester United paid tribute to Ricky Hatton on Sunday after news of the death of the former boxing world champion.

Hatton, from Greater Manchester, was a British sporting icon and lifelong fan of City.

Following reports of his death, City confirmed there would be a minute’s appreciation of the 46-year-old, who was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester. Both teams also wore black armbands.

Before kickoff at the Etihad Stadium, fans rose to applaud Hatton, who won world titles at light welterweight and welterweight and fought pound-for-pound greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

“Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career,” City posted on X. “Everyone at the Club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Former United striker Wayne Rooney also paid tribute.

“Devastated. A legend, a warrior, and a great person. Thoughts are with all Ricky’s family,” he posted on X.

