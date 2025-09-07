Machado’s 23rd home run powers Padres to 8-1 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado hit his 23rd home run and drove in three runs to help the San Diego…

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado hit his 23rd home run and drove in three runs to help the San Diego Padres roll to an 8-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

With the win, the Padres remained one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Machado was one of four Padres players to hit a home run, with Jackson Merrill, Gavin Sheets and Ramón Laureano each connecting on solo shots. San Diego had entered the day with 123 home runs as a team this season, the second-fewest in the majors.

Merrill had three hits while Machado, Sheets, Jake Cronenworth and Freddy Fermin had two apiece for the Padres, who had lost nine of their previous 12 games.

Dylan Cease (7-11) earned the win for San Diego, giving up four hits and one earned run in five innings. He struck out five.

The loss was the Rockies’ 13th in their past 16 games and dropped them to an MLB-worst 40-103, tying the franchise record for most losses in a season.

Colorado’s Tanner Gordon (5-6) suffered his first loss in nearly a month after allowing six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up three home runs after surrendering just seven in his 11 previous starts this season.

Key moment

After an Ezequiel Tovar RBI single shaved the Padres’ lead to 3-1, San Diego responded with a three-run fourth inning. The Rockies wouldn’t get closer than five runs for the rest of the day.

Key stat

The Padres had 18 runs in the final two games of the series against Colorado after scoring just 12 runs in their previous five games combined.

Up next

Padres: San Diego returns home, where a yet-to-be-announced starter will face off Monday against LHP Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.22 ERA) and the Cincinnati Reds.

Rockies: RHP Chase Dollander (2-12, 6.77) will take on RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 4.81) and the host Dodgers Monday.

