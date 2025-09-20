Lynx welcome the Mercury on Sunday

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT WNBA PLAYOFFS…

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx are 20-4 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the WNBA with 34.6 points in the paint led by Napheesa Collier averaging 10.9.

The Mercury are 13-11 in conference matchups. Phoenix is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Minnesota averages 86.1 points, 6.0 more per game than the 80.1 Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 6.1 more points per game (82.8) than Minnesota gives up (76.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.1 points for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

