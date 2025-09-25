Lynx to face Mercury on the road

Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -4; over/under is 158.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury face the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury have gone 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas leads the Mercury with 8.8 boards.

The Lynx are 20-4 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has the WNBA’s top offense with 86.1 points while shooting 47.2%.

Phoenix scores 82.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 76.7 Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 6.0 more points per game (86.1) than Phoenix allows to opponents (80.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Napheesa Collier is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Lynx: DiJonai Carrington: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.