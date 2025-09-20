Logano on pole at New Hampshire for second-round opener of NASCAR Cup playoffs

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joey Logano led a top-three sweep for Ford in qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for…

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joey Logano led a top-three sweep for Ford in qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday’s second-round opener in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The three-time Cup Series champion enthusiastically celebrated his 33rd career pole position and second this season after turning a 29.159-second lap (130.622 mph) in the No. 22 Ford on the 1.058-mile oval.

It’s the first pole for the Middletown, Connecticut, native at New Hampshire, which was the site of his first career Cup win in June 2009.

“Man, it’s my home track,” said Logano, who also won at New Hampshire in 2014. “It feels so good to run well here. Hopefully we’re able to capitalize.”

Teammate Ryan Blaney will start second in the No. 12 Ford as Team Penske captured the front row in qualifying for the second time this season. It’s the 11th pole at New Hampshire for Penske.

“I feel good for (Sunday),” said Blaney, who tied his best starting spot at New Hampshire with a lap that was 0.170 seconds behind Logano. “I thought I was close to getting the pole until I looked at the time. What a heck of a lap by Joey and that group. Really cool to have a Penske front row.”

Josh Berry, whose No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford has a competitive alliance with Penske, qualified third in a rebound from being eliminated with three consecutive last-place finishes in the first round of the playoffs.

Tyler Reddick qualified fourth, and William Byron was fifth as playoff drivers took four of the top five starting spots.

After sweeping the first round with three consecutive victories, Joe Gibbs Racing struggled Saturday at a track where it’s won three consecutive.

Denny Hamlin was the team’s best qualifier in ninth, and prerace favorite Christopher Bell, who has won two of the past three Cup races at New Hampshire, qualified 19th.

The starting positions for the rest of the playoff drivers: Ross Chastain in eighth, Bubba Wallace 14th, Kyle Larson 16th, Chase Briscoe 18th, Austin Cindric 22nd and Chase Elliott 27th.

