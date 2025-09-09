Logan Webb pitches 6 solid innings, Giants hit 5 homers in 11-5 win over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six solid innings and five San Francisco players homered to help the Giants…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six solid innings and five San Francisco players homered to help the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5 on Monday night.

Webb (14-9) allowed four runs — one earned — on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Jung Hoo Lee, Dominic Smith, Heliot Ramos, Matt Chapman and Patrick Bailey each hit a home run.

San Francisco has won 12 of 15. The Giants (73-71) are three games behind the New York Mets for the final wild card spot in the National League, 1 1/2 games in front of the Diamondbacks.

The Giants scored five times in the sixth inning to break a 4-all tie. Reliever Brandyn Garcia (0-1) was charged with the first three runs (two earned).

Jake McCarthy tripled with the bases loaded to give Arizona a 3-0 lead in the second inning and Blaze Alexander hit a two-out single that drove in Ketel Marte in the third. Gabriel Moreno homered to lead off the eighth.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll was 0 for 4 and had his 24-game on-base streak snapped.

Key moment

Matt Chapman reached on a throwing error by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo leading off the Giants’ sixth. Pinch-hitter Luis Matos walked and Lee followed with a single. Anthony DeSclafani replaced Garcia and gave up a two-run double to Christian Koss before Lee scored on Patrick Bailey’s sacrifice fly and Ramos it a two-run homer to give San Francisco a 9-4 lead.

Key stat

Webb leads the NL this season with a career-high 201 strikeouts and 184 2/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old in his seventh major league season is the first Giants pitcher with at least 200 strikeouts since Carlos Rodón had 237 in 2022.

Up next

Arizona’s Zac Gallen (11-13, 4.77 ERA) is set to take the mound Tuesday against Robbie Ray (10-6, 3.31) as the series continues.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

