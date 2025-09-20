Liverpool’s Isak and Wirtz on the bench for Merseyside derby against Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s top two summer signings, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, were on the bench for Saturday’s…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s top two summer signings, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, were on the bench for Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Isak made his debut in Wednesday’s 3-2 Champions League win over Atlético Madrid, starting and playing until the 57th minute. Wirtz had started Liverpool’s first four Premier League matches and the Champions League opener.

Hugo Ekitike started in place of Isak, who joined Liverpool in a deadline-day transfer from Newcastle. Alexis Mac Allister was in for Wirtz, who is scoreless for Liverpool this season after joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

Left back Milos Kerkez started in place of Andy Robertson and right back Conor Bradley instead of Jeremie Frimpong.

