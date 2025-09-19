Liverpool Women confirms investigation into alleged discriminatory remarks

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says the Football Association has opened an investigation into alleged discriminatory comments made by a…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says the Football Association has opened an investigation into alleged discriminatory comments made by a goalkeeper in its women’s team.

Rafaela Borggrafe’s alleged remarks were overheard by Liverpool teammates and staff during a squad photo-shoot, Britain’s PA News agency reported Friday.

When contacted by The Associated Press about the reports involving Borggrafe, Liverpool Women said in a statement the club was “aware of an alleged use of discriminatory language by an LFC Women’s player.”

“The club has followed its protocols to the fullest extent and the alleged incident has been reported to the FA, which is conducting an investigation with our full support,” the statement read.

“We condemn all forms of discrimination; it has no place in football or society. We are unable to comment further while the investigation is ongoing.”

The 25-year-old Borggrafe has yet to make her debut for Liverpool after joining the Women’s Super League club from Freiburg on a free transfer in July.

Borggrafe was left out of the squad for Liverpool’s opening league game, a 4-1 loss to Everton, but has since rejoined the group for training and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Leicester on Sunday. Liverpool plays Aston Villa on Sunday.

