Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha gets first start of the season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Teenage Liverpool forward Rio Ngumoha was named in the starting lineup for the first time this season against Southampton in the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Ngumoha scored a stunning late winner against Newcastle last month and is quickly enhancing his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League.

Ngumoha has only started one other game since making his first-team breakthrough at Liverpool — against Accrington in the FA Cup last season.

British record signing Alexander Isak was also named from the start for the second time since his $170 million deadline day move from Newcastle.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot made several changes for the third round tie against second-tier Southampton, with another teenager, Trey Nyoni, starting.

Defender Giovanni Leoni, who joined from Parma in the offseason, made his first appearance and there was a rare start for Federico Chiesa.

