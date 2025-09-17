Alexander Isak upstaged as he makes his Liverpool debut in the Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexander Isak was upstaged in his Liverpool debut by two of the club’s greats. The Sweden…

The Sweden striker may be the most expensive player in the history of British soccer, but he got a close-up view of what it takes to become an Anfield icon as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League with another late winner.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk produced the moments of magic as the Merseyside club first raced into a two-goal lead and then sealed victory with more late drama.

Van Dijk rose to head home in the second minute of stoppage time after Atletico had staged an improbable fightback with two goals from Marcos Llorente.

Isak, a British record $170 million signing from Newcastle, had already left the field by then after getting his first action since that move. He’d already seen Andy Robertson and Salah score goals within six minutes of kick off. And from the sidelines he watched Van Dijk’s headed goal — the fifth time in as many games this season that Liverpool has needed a late winner.

Salah is still the main man

Salah performance underlined his enduring powers at the age of 33.

The Egypt international was Liverpool’s standout player as the Merseyside club won a record equaling 20th English title last season — scoring 34 goals along the way. He ended months of uncertainty about his future by signing a contract extension in April, but Liverpool signaled its intention to plan for the long-term by spending more than $400 million combined on attacking talent in the form of Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

Isak was the crowning piece, with Liverpool waiting until transfer deadline day to finally the get deal done for a player who established himself as one of the most sought after strikers in the world after scoring 32 goals for club and country last season.

Liverpool fans had to wait to get him and then wait to see him in action after he was left out of Sunday’s 1-0 win against Burnley.

But he was in the starting lineup Wednesday and wearing the club’s iconic No. 9 shirt.

Yet it was Salah who threatened to steal the show — as he so often has.

His drilled free kick from the edge of the box in the fourth minute clipped the heel of Andy Robertson just in front of goal and was diverted past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Two minutes later and Salah had his name on the scoresheet after showing strength and control to wriggle his way into a shooting position on the right of the box and slide a shot into the back of the net.

It was Salah’s third goal in a five games for Liverpool already this season.

Salah might have scored a hat trick but hit the post in the second half.

Van Dijk’s rescue act

Atletico looked like it might leave with a point after Llorente poked a shot past Alisson just before halftime and then struck a volley that deflected into the roof of the net in the 81st.

But the drama wasn’t over yet and it was captain Van Dijk who made Anfield erupt in celebration by heading in Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner.

