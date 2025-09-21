Liverpool postpones Women’s Super League game after death of former manager Matt Beard

LIVERPOOL (AP) — Liverpool postponed its Women’s Super League fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday following the death of former…

LIVERPOOL (AP) — Liverpool postponed its Women’s Super League fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday following the death of former manager Matt Beard.

The death of Beard, who had two spells in charge of Liverpool, was announced by the club on Saturday.

Beard won back-to-back WSL titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014 during his first spell and rejoined the club in 2021 following stints with Boston Breakers in the United States, West Ham and Bristol City.

He guided Liverpool to promotion to the WSL in his first season at the helm and remained in charge until February.

“Following the sudden and tragic news of the passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard, the match at Villa Park … will not take place,” the team said.

Liverpool described Beard as “not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth.”

He “will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club,” Liverpool added.

After leaving Liverpool, Beard was hired as Burnley manager in June but resigned in August.

Burnley said its match against West Bromwich Albion, also scheduled for Sunday, was postponed.

The WSL announced a minute’s silence will be held across all other games taking place in the league and WSL 2 on Sunday.

