Man United wins chaotic match against Chelsea and Liverpool remains perfect

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes struck his 100th goal for Manchester United in a chaotic 2-1 win against Chelsea and helped ease pressure on coach Ruben Amorim on Saturday.

Fernandes and Casemiro struck in a wild first half at Old Trafford where both teams went down to 10 men and Chelsea lost star player Cole Palmer to injury.

Fernandes hit a century of goals in his 200th Premier League appearance. But the biggest celebration came after the final whistle as United won for only the second time this season.

“Every win, especially in this moment, is important against a great opponent,” Amorim told the BBC. “Our crowd, our fans are easy to please. If you give everything they will be there. That is something our players need to understand. To have the crowd with us we just need to run, to fight and tackle.”

Earlier, defending champion Liverpool maintained its 100% start with a 2-1 victory against Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Relief for United

Amorim will take wins however he can get them after a torrid 10 months in charge.

After overseeing the 20-time English champion’s worst ever Premier League campaign last season, there have been more struggles this term, raising questions about his ability to revive United.

So when Sanchez was shown red for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo just outside the area, it looked like the perfect chance for United to get back to winning ways following last week’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

And United took advantage with Fernandes converting from close range in the 14th and Casemiro heading home in the 37th.

In a half that needed VAR to confirm Fernandes’ goal and saw Chelsea make three substitutions, referee Peter Bankes played nearly 10 minutes of added time. During that period Casemiro was issued a second yellow for a foul on Andrey Santos.

United continued to make better chances but when Trevoh Chalobah headed a goal for Chelsea in the 80th it set up a nervy finish before the home fans erupted with relief at the final whistle.

“We deserve this, but we complicated our lives,” Amorim said.

Perfect Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch scored and assisted to help improve Liverpool’s record to 5-0. For the first time this season, it didn’t require a late goal to secure victory.

Gravenberch put Liverpool ahead in the 10th when Mohamed Salah lofted a one-hop pass into his path. The defensive midfielder extended his right leg and on the half volley lifted the ball over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Gravenberch made a perfect through-pass in the 29th and Hugo Ekitike slotted the ball through Pickford’s legs and inside the far post.

Idrissa Gueye scored on a long-range shot after Iliman Ndiaye tapped back Jack Grealish’s cross. About to turn 36 next Friday, Gueye became the second oldest Everton player to score in a Merseyside derby behind 37-year-old Sam Chedgzoy in 1926, according to Opta.

Liverpool has won five consecutive home games against Everton for the first time since 1937.

Pressure mounting

In another bad day for West Ham coach Graham Potter, his team lost for the fourth time in five games, going down at home to Crystal Palace 2-1.

Former Chelsea coach Potter has won just six times in 25 games since being hired in January and has lost 14 of them.

The subject of insulting crowd chants at London Stadium, Potter said, “I didn’t hear it. I understand the frustration, but there’s nothing I can say.”

He lasted only seven months at Chelsea and there has already been speculation in the British media about potential replacements at West Ham, including former Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo and club icon Slaven Bilic.

When asked if he thought he had the backing of the club hierarchy, Potter said: “I’ve no reason to think not. But I also understand the environment and the results.”

Tyrick Mitchell scored a 68th-minute winner for Palace after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opening goal was canceled by Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham was 18th in the standings with three points.

Wolves still last

It’s even worse for Wolverhampton after losing at home to Leeds 3-1.

Vitor Pereira’s team was in last place and still looking for its first points after five games.

Pereira signed a new contract at the club this week, but it looks like he’s set for a tough season.

Defeat came despite Ladislav Krejci firing Wolves ahead inside eight minutes. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal for Leeds since his move from Everton in the summer.

Anton Stach and Noah Okafor also got on the score sheet for the newly promoted team.

Spurs fightback

Trailing 2-0 at Brighton, Tottenham came back to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari looked like putting Brighton on course for only its second win of the season. But Richarlison halved the deficit before halftime and an own goal from Jan Paul van Hecke in the 82nd secured a point for Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou got his first point as Nottingham Forest coach in a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

