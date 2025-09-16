Liverpool includes Isak in squad for Champions League game vs. Atletico Madrid

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexander Isak is in contention to make his Liverpool debut against Atletico Madrid in the Champions…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexander Isak is in contention to make his Liverpool debut against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed Isak is in the squad for the game at Anfield after not including the striker for Sunday’s 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Isak was a British record $170 million deadline day signing from Newcastle earlier this month, but Liverpool fans have had to wait to see the Sweden international, with Slot saying he would slowly integrate the forward into his team.

Speaking ahead of the game against Atletico, Slot said Isak could play some part.

“There is definitely a chance, because he is in the squad,” Slot said. “Normally I would say 99.9% sure, but I can say it’s 100% sure he will not play 90 minutes. But he is part of the squad.”

Isak had a disrupted offseason in the face of his protracted move to Liverpool.

His only game this term was as a late substitute in Sweden’s World Cup qualifier against Kosovo last week.

He became one of the most sought-after players in Europe last season after scoring 32 goals for club and country and helping Newcastle win the English League Cup.

He will form part of a new look Liverpool forward line after the defending Premier League champion also spent heavily on France striker Hugo Ekitike and Germany attacker Florian Wirtz.

Curtis Jones is unlikely to play after the midfielder also missed the Burnley game, Slot said.

Liverpool leads the Premier League with four straight wins to start the season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.