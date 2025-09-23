Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni injured on debut against Southampton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni had to leave the field on a stretcher after appearing to sustain…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni had to leave the field on a stretcher after appearing to sustain an injury to his left leg against Southampton on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Italian defender made his first appearance since joining Liverpool from Parma in the offseason. But his debut ended in the 81st minute after he landed awkwardly while committing to a tackle late in the English League Cup match at Anfield.

Liverpool won 2-1.

Leoni was treated by Liverpool’s medical staff on the sideline and was carried away on a stretcher.

“When a player goes off like that it’s normally not a good sign,” Liverpool coach Arne Slot told ITV.

Leoni, who appeared to be in considerable pain, was expected to undergo assessments, including an MRI scan.

“Normally the emotions of a player tell you a lot,” Slot said. “I saw during the weekend a player in the Dutch Eredivisie who went out completely in tears — Ruben van Bommel, by the way, of PSV — and a day later it proved to be that it was right. Let’s hope for the best.”

