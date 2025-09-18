Ligue 1 leader PSG faces bitter rival Marseille and Lille looks to stay unbeaten

PARIS (AP) — Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its biggest rival Marseille at Parc des Princes on Sunday. Marseille’s…

PARIS (AP) — Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its biggest rival Marseille at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Marseille’s longstanding bragging rights as the only French side to win the Champions League finally ended when PSG won it in emphatic style last season. On the domestic front, PSG has pulled away from Marseille with 13 Ligue 1 titles compared to nine.

PSG has won its four league games so far.

“We know the importance of this match, for the fans and the club,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “It’s a strong rivalry.”

Marseille has improved under coach Roberto De Zerbi but the players still lack confidence and De Zerbi demanded they show more daring and ambition after Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Second-placed Lille is the only other unbeaten side and has a northern derby at Lens on Saturday.

Key matchups

Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi could be in for a busy night, whoever he faces.

While it might be a relief that he doesn’t have to deal with injured stars Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, his performance in central defense is crucial to Marseille’s chances.

It’s a question of which Balerdi will turn up.

Will it be the combative and rugged Balerdi who did well in a man-marking role against Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé on Tuesday? Or the error-prone Balerdi who has given away clumsy goals since joining four years ago?

PSG defenders will keep a close eye on Marseille forward Mason Greenwood. He set up United States winger Tim Weah’s goal against Madrid and has two goals and three assists so far in Ligue 1.

Players to watch

Aladji Bamba is the latest player to come through Monaco’s reputed youth academy. The 19-year-old midfielder impressed on his first start last weekend in a win against Auxerre.

He is set to feature against Metz on Sunday, and could get more playing time in the next few weeks as former France star Paul Pogba works his way back to fitness.

Former Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati could also make his Ligue 1 debut for Monaco.

Out of action

Monaco midfielder Denis Zakaria will miss several weeks with a thigh muscle injury.

Injury-hit PSG is waiting for further news on key midfielder João Neves after he limped off early in the second half of Wednesday’s 4-0 rout of Atalanta in the Champions League.

Off the field

Lens fans are still angry about heavy-handed policing before and after last Sunday’s game at Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens supporters’ groups complained about being surrounded by aggressive French riot police with baton shields raised when they arrived at a pre-designated area near Parc des Princes.

When other police officers came on to search the buses, Lens supporters said they were prevented from leaving the bus by the riot police — known as the CRS — who were outside. Women on board were not even allowed to step out to use the toilet when they asked.

Tensions boiled over and led to brief but violent clashes.

“The club wishes to express its deep concern about the conditions reserved for football supporters,” Lens said in a statement. “Respect for supporters and the preservation of a peaceful atmosphere in stadiums requires clear rules applied consistently.”

Lens does not have a history of hooliganism and fans expressed outrage at their treatment.

The French riot police were roundly criticized for their aggressive behaviour before the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

