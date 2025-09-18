Liam Hicks’ career-high 4 RBIs help Marlins beat Rockies 9-7 for 3-game sweep

DENVER (AP) — Liam Hicks matched a career high with four RBIs, including his sixth homer of the season, and…

DENVER (AP) — Liam Hicks matched a career high with four RBIs, including his sixth homer of the season, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 9-7 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Otto Lopez and Heriberto Hernández also homered for the Marlins, who finished with 34 hits in the series at Coors Field.

Miami has won seven of eight and remained six games back of the New York Mets for the final National League wild-card spot.

Sandy Alcantara (10-12) struck out eight and gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings. Over his past 11 starts, the former Cy Young Award winner is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA. He went 4-9 with a 7.14 ERA in his first 19 starts this season.

The Rockies mounted a late charge with a four-run ninth inning, but with the tying run at the plate, Calvin Faucher forced Jordan Beck into a groundout to pick up his 14th save.

In his 11th major league game, Blaine Crim homered twice for the MLB-worst Rockies, who have lost five in a row, 11 of 12 and 22 of 26. Mickey Moniak hit a two-run home run in the ninth to extend his streak of games with a homer to four.

Tanner Gordon (6-7) allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings.

Hicks and Lopez hit back-to-back homers in the third inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

The Rockies’ loss was their 112th, breaking a tie with the 2004 Arizona Diamondbacks for the most by a National League team since 1969.

Marlins: RHP Janson Junk (6-3, 4.48 ERA) will square off against RHP Tyler Mahle (6-3, 2.34) and the host Texas Rangers on Friday.

Rockies: RHP Bradley Blalock (1-5, 9.00 ERA) will take the mound against a to-be-announced starter and the visiting Los Angeles Angels Friday.

