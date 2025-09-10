Leroy Carter to make his debut as New Zealand makes 5 changes for the 2nd Springboks test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Leroy Carter, a winger described by head coach Scott Robertson as “probably the fastest in…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Leroy Carter, a winger described by head coach Scott Robertson as “probably the fastest in New Zealand,” has been selected to make his All Blacks debut Saturday in the second Rugby Championship test against South Africa.

Carter was selected Thursday in a starting lineup that features five changes from the first test at Auckland, where New Zealand won 24-17.

Two changes were necessitated by injuries to hooker Codie Taylor and winger Emoni Narawa. Samisoni Taukei’aho will start at hooker and Brodie McAlister comes onto the bench for his second test.

Narawa was injured in the sixth minute of last weekend’s test after which Damian McKenzie came off the bench to play at fullback and Will Jordan moved to the right wing. McKenzie will start along with Jordan, while Carter joins the back three.

Noah Hotham returns from injury at scrumhalf, relegating Finlay Christie to the bench. Tyrel Lomax will start at tighthead prop while Fletcher Newell also moves to the reserves.

Utility back Ruben Love was added to the bench for his third test after scoring two tries against Japan last year.

Carter is the ninth player to make his debut for New Zealand in seven tests this season. He has played more than 100 games for the New Zealand sevens team, including at last year’s Paris Olympics.

“We are excited to inject Leroy into the backline this week and watch what he creates with his speed and skillset,” Robertson said. “He has trained hard and put himself into the position where he is ready to perform on Saturday night. It is a special occasion for him and his family.”

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus made seven changes to his team announced Monday, including five in the backline. Erasmus has named new halves and midfield combinations and has made a change at fullback.

He also has restored Siya Kolisi as captain. Kolisi will move from the back to the side of the scrum.

“It is an awesome opportunity to face South Africa in front of a sell-out home crowd for a second week in a row,” Robertson said. “Every test match has its own story line and this one will be another passionate battle. ”

Lineups:

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Beauden Barrett, Noah Hotham; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ruben Love.

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Reserves: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, R.G. Snyman, Kwagga Smith; Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen.

