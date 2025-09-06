Lee leads Giants against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (72-69, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-72, fourth in the NL Central) St.…

San Francisco Giants (72-69, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-72, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (3-10, 4.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-13, 5.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -119, Giants -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Jung Hoo Lee had four hits on Friday in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 39-34 record in home games and a 70-72 record overall. The Cardinals have a 50-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 37-35 in road games and 72-69 overall. The Giants have gone 47-24 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Herrera has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 54 RBIs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 6 for 36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 17 for 41 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .198 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 9-1, .336 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.