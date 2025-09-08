Las Vegas plays Chicago after Wilson’s 31-point performance

Chicago Sky (10-32, 4-16 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (28-14, 15-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (10-32, 4-16 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (28-14, 15-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 31 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 80-66 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Aces have gone 16-5 in home games. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Wilson paces the Aces with 10.1 boards.

The Sky are 4-17 in road games. Chicago has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 75.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 81.3 Las Vegas allows.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Sky 80-66 in their last meeting on Sept. 8. Wilson led the Aces with 31 points, and Rachel Banham led the Sky with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 23.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Reese is averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 10-0, averaging 86.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

