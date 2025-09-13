Las Vegas Aces to host the Seattle Storm Sunday

Seattle Storm (23-21, 12-12 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (23-21, 12-12 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -6; over/under is 159.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm.

The Aces are 16-8 in Western Conference games. Las Vegas is ninth in the WNBA with 19.6 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 5.4.

The Storm are 12-12 in conference games. Seattle leads the WNBA with 12.9 fast break points per game.

Las Vegas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 82.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 80.7 Las Vegas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.3 points and seven rebounds for the Storm. Skylar Diggins is averaging 14.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 10-0, averaging 88.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

