Langeliers has HR among 4 hits, Soderstrom also goes deep as Athletics beat Astros 6-0

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers had four hits, including back-to-back home runs with Tyler Soderstrom, and the Athletics beat Houston 6-0 on Wednesday night, handing the Astros their fifth straight loss.

The Astros, who had won the last four AL West titles and seven of the last eight, remained one game behind Detroit for the final AL wild card with four games remaining. The Seattle Mariners clinched the AL West earlier Wednesday.

Langeliers had infield hits his first two times up off Hunter Brown (12-9) and an RBI double in the fifth for a 2-0 lead. Langeliers then hit his 31st homer — a solo shot — and Soderstrom followed with his 25th off Bryan King in the seventh for the final margin.

Nick Kurtz drew a two-out walk in the third before Langeliers’ single and Soderstrom doubled for a 1-0 lead. Brent Rooker’s two-out two-run double made it 4-0.

Luis Severino (8-11) gave up three hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. Hogan Harris followed and retired all five batters he faced. Elvis Alvarado stranded two runners in the ninth to end it.

Brown allowed four runs and six hits with two walks in five innings.

The Athletics are 12-8 in September.

Key moment

The Athletics beat the Astros for a seventh straight time — outscoring them 49-12.

Key stat

Severino entered with the worst home ERA in the majors at 6.51.

Up next

Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (4-6, 4.57) starts Thursday as they go for the sweep. The Astros haven’t announced a starter.

