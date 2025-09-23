Kyle Tucker rejoins Cubs, still has steps to take before returning from calf injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker rejoined the team on Tuesday after going to Florida last week for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker rejoined the team on Tuesday after going to Florida last week for additional treatment on his injured left calf, though he still has “boxes” to check before he’s ready to return.

The four-time All-Star left the team in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the same day the Cubs clinched their first playoff berth since 2020.

“I feel a little bit better, whether that’s just a couple extra days or whatever extra treatment,” Tucker said. “Obviously there’s probably a few more boxes I’ve got to check off before everyone’s comfortable with me being out there.”

Tucker hasn’t played since Sept. 2. Manager Craig Counsell said he will be used as a designated hitter at first once he returns.

“I think we’ve made progress for sure,” Counsell said. “We’re gonna treat this day to day as much as we can and just try to keep having good days. There’s time urgency here, there’s no question about it.”

The Cubs acquired Tucker from Houston in December, and he avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $16.5 million, one-year contract. He is hitting .270 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs in 133 games this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.