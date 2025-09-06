Kwan drives in tiebreaking run with infield hit in 9th to lift Guardians past Rays 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Kwan beat out a grounder to shortstop in the ninth inning to drive in the…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Kwan beat out a grounder to shortstop in the ninth inning to drive in the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Guardians won their second straight and clinched the season series against Tampa Bay. Cleveland also moved a game ahead of the Rays in the American League wild-card race and pulled 1 1/2 games behind Seattle, which holds the final playoff spot.

Hunter Gaddis (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up the win and Cade Smith got the last three outs for his 10th save.

Rays closer Pete Fairbanks (4-5) gave up a run in the ninth to take the loss.

Rays starter Shane Baz extended his scoreless innings streak to 14 before faltering in the fourth inning. He hit José Ramírez with a pitch, walked Kyle Manzardo and allowed a single to Nolan Jones before Daniel Schneemann doubled home two runs. Baz lasted five innings, giving up two runs and five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Josh Lowe answered in the fifth with his 10th homer of the season — and third in his last eight games — to pull the Rays within one. Tristan Gray doubled in the sixth and scored the tying run on Yandy Díaz’s fielder’s choice.

Tanner Bibee, who had surrendered four or more runs in eight straight starts, limited the Rays to two runs over 6 2/3 innings. He scattered six hits, walked three and struck out five.

Key moment

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Tampa Bay’s Jake Mangum tried to steal home but was tagged out to end the inning and preserve the tie.

Key stat

Ramírez stole his 37th base of the season and 280th of his career, passing Omar Vizquel for second in Guardians franchise history. He trails only Kenny Lofton (452).

Up next

Guardians LHP Parker Messick (1-0, 2.08 ERA) starts Sunday against Rays RHO Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.74).

