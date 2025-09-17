Live Radio
Home » Sports » Kvaratskhelia recovers from injury…

Kvaratskhelia recovers from injury to join PSG squad for Champions League opener

The Associated Press

September 17, 2025, 5:55 AM

PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has recovered in time from a calf injury to be included in the squad for Paris Saint-Germain as it starts the defense of its Champions League title against Atalanta on Wednesday.

The winger picked up the injury on Sunday during the 2-0 win over Lens in the French league and was doubtful for the midweek game at the Parc des Princes.

Lee Kang-in, who was forced off the field against Lens, is also in PSG coach Luis Enrique’s squad.

PSG, which extended its perfect start in Ligue 1 with a fourth straight win, will be without injured forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué against Serie A team Atalanta. Brazil defender Lucas Beraldo is also sidelined after spraining his left ankle against Lens.

PSG triumphed in the Champions League final in May, 5-0 over Inter Milan.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up