Kvaratskhelia recovers from injury to join PSG squad for Champions League opener

PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has recovered in time from a calf injury to be included in the squad for Paris Saint-Germain as it starts the defense of its Champions League title against Atalanta on Wednesday.

The winger picked up the injury on Sunday during the 2-0 win over Lens in the French league and was doubtful for the midweek game at the Parc des Princes.

Lee Kang-in, who was forced off the field against Lens, is also in PSG coach Luis Enrique’s squad.

PSG, which extended its perfect start in Ligue 1 with a fourth straight win, will be without injured forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué against Serie A team Atalanta. Brazil defender Lucas Beraldo is also sidelined after spraining his left ankle against Lens.

PSG triumphed in the Champions League final in May, 5-0 over Inter Milan.

