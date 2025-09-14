Kurtz hits 493-foot grand slam, longest MLB homer this season, as Athletics beat Reds 11-5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kurtz launched a 493-foot grand slam — the longest home run in the majors…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kurtz launched a 493-foot grand slam — the longest home run in the majors this season — and the Athletics hammered Hunter Greene early in an 11-5 victory Saturday night over the Cincinnati Reds.

Brent Rooker also went deep and rookie Carlos Cortes hit a two-run shot for his third homer in two games as the Athletics handed Cincinnati another costly loss. Jacob Wilson provided a pair of RBI doubles.

Greene, an All-Star last year, was tagged for five runs, four hits and four walks over 2 1/3 ineffective innings, raising his ERA from 2.59 to 3.01.

With a chance to gain ground in a crowded wild-card race, the Reds (74-74) lost their second consecutive game to the Athletics (69-80) and remained 1 1/2 games behind the skidding New York Mets for the final National League playoff spot.

San Francisco is a half-game back of the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.