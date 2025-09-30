Kuminga reaches 2-year deal with Warriors, ending contract stalemate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga agreed to a two-year contract with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that could…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga agreed to a two-year contract with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that could be worth up to $46.5 million if the team exercises its option for 2026-27.

The Warriors announced Kuminga’s new deal late Tuesday. A person with knowledge of the contract provided details, speaking on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t made public.

Kuminga has had a $7.9 million qualifying offer in hand since June 29 but was also weighing other options. He had until Wednesday night to accept the qualifying offer.

Kuminga missed media day Monday and Day 1 of training camp Tuesday, but many of his teammates expressed support and confidence that the high-flying forward would show up ready to work and help the team win.

Kuminga, who turns 23 on Oct. 6, missed much of last season with a right ankle injury. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 games with 10 starts. He also scored 15.3 points per game over eight playoff games while shooting 48.4% from the floor and making 40% of his 3-point attempts. That included a career-best 30-point performance in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The unsettled situation for Kuminga, a restricted free agent, has overshadowed the offseason and delayed general manager Mike Dunleavy’s ability to build the roster.

Center Al Horford had reached agreement on a deal and now guard Seth Curry — the younger brother of Warriors star Stephen Curry — is set to join the mix, too.

Stephen Curry said players had discussed how things would go once Kuminga is back in the fold.

“We talk about it for sure,” he said Monday. “As leaders on the team you have to acknowledge what’s going on and don’t make it more than what it is.

“Knowing JK’s situation, knowing the new faces that we’re adding to the roster, we talk about it every year going into a training camp — what it’s going to take for that particular team to win.”

