Kolisi back as captain in a reshuffled Springboks lineup for the return test against New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has selected new halves and midfield partnerships among seven changes to…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has selected new halves and midfield partnerships among seven changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against New Zealand.

Siya Kolisi regains the captaincy from Jesse Kriel and moves from No. 8 to the blindside flank. Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf replace Grant Williams and Handre Pollard in the 9-10 combination.

Canan Moodie moves from the left wing to center, where he will combine with Damian Willemse. Ethan Hooker will start a test for the time on the wing, while Cheslin Kolbe is retained on the right wing.

Aphelele Fassi takes over from Willie le Roux and fullback in the lineup announced Monday. Kriel and Pollard drop out of the matchday 23.

Jasper Wiese returns from a four-match suspension at No. 8, allowing Kolisi to return to his usual position in a strong backrow combination with Pieter-Steph du Toit.

In the only change to the tight five, Lood de Jager will start at lock in place of Eben Etzebeth, who also drops out of the 23. Erasmus again has gone for a 5-3 split on the bench.

New Zealand won 24-17 in the first meeting of the teams last weekend in Auckland, dropping the Springboks to 1-2 in the 2025 championship so far.

Erasmus returned to his policy of naming his teams on Monday evenings after delaying his announcement for the first test to Thursday, six hours after the All Blacks.

New Zealand leads the Rugby Championship with 10 points, one point ahead of Australia. South Africa and Argentina each have five points.

“We need a top-class performance to ensure that we are in contention to win the Rugby Championship,” Erasmus said. “We know where we went wrong last week and what we must fix and we’ll leave no stone unturned to fix those errors.

“There’s no doubt that we have to deliver a proper 80-minute performance to do well and we will give everything to achieve that.”

Erasmus said he believes the new lineup “will provide us with the forward power we require and spark in the backline against a quality All Blacks side.”

“This is a vital match for our Rugby Championship campaign,” he said, “and we feel some fresh legs and energy are what we need to come away with the desired result.”

The New Zealand lineup will be named on Thursday.

___

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Reserves: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, R.G. Snyman, Kwagga Smith; Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.