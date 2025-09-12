Kody Clemens hits 3 homers to help the Twins outlast the Diamondbacks, 9-8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kody Clemens hit his third homer of the game to start a ninth-inning rally, Luke Keaschall ended…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kody Clemens hit his third homer of the game to start a ninth-inning rally, Luke Keaschall ended it with a sacrifice fly and the Minnesota Twins edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 on Friday night.

After Minnesota scored four runs in the top of the ninth to take an 8-6 lead, Clemens homered off Jake Woodford (0-4) to cut it to one. The son of former major league pitching star Roger Clemens, the 29-year-old Clemens has 19 homers this season.

Woodford then loaded the bases and was relieved by Andrew Saalfrank, who walked in a run to tie it, then allowed the sacrifice fly to Keaschall that scored Byron Buxton.

Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run homer in the ninth for Arizona. Geraldo Perdomo had a two-run shot for the Diamondbacks in the seventh. The star shortstop has 19 homers and 95 RBIs.

Clemens hit a solo shot in the third and gave the Twins a 4-1 lead in the fourth with a two-run shot.

Cole Sands (4-4) got the victory after blowing a save in the ninth.

Clemens’ third home run sparked the Twins’ comeback.

The Twins are tied for the MLB lead with 10th walk-off victories.

Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.48 ERA) was set to oppose RHP Joe Ryan (13-8, 3.32) on Saturday night.

