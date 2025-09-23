Knicks’ Josh Hart says he aggravated a finger injury and expects to wear a splint this season

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — New York Knicks forward Josh Hart said Tuesday he recently aggravated a finger injury and expects…

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — New York Knicks forward Josh Hart said Tuesday he recently aggravated a finger injury and expects to wear a splint this season.

Hart underwent a procedure on his right ring finger in July after sustaining the injury during the playoffs. After taking time off following that, he said he hurt the finger again as he was preparing for training camp that begins Wednesday.

“So probably just rock out with a split this season and try to fix it again next summer,” Hart said.

Hart said he hated wearing anything on his hands, but wanted to delay surgery so he could be on the court. He acknowledged he might have to consider it if the splint affected his play.

“I don’t think about it too much. I just try to go out there and play how I play and if I can’t play how I play and be aggressive and kind of have that toughness mentality that I normally play with, then I’ve got to figure out a different path,” Hart said, adding that he realized the initial injury was worse that he thought.

“But right now the full expectation is just to go out there and hoop this season and help this team be successful.”

Hart set a franchise record last season with nine triple-doubles.

