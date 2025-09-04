Kevin Ring is named USA Swimming CEO and president, aims to grow sport’s reach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming hired Kevin Ring as its CEO and president on Thursday. Ring has spent…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming hired Kevin Ring as its CEO and president on Thursday.

Ring has spent his career in sports marketing, most recently as president of Legends Golf, a data-focused live events company that has partnered with the U.S. Golf Association, Ryder Cup, PGA of America and LPGA. He previously worked as chief revenue and marketing officer at the PGA of America.

“Swimming is one of the world’s most inspiring and global sports, and I am honored to join USA Swimming at such an important moment,” Ring said in a statement. “There is an extraordinary opportunity to grow participation, connect with new fans and develop innovative partnerships that will fuel success for the entire swimming community.”

He begins his duties Sept. 17. He will be tasked with expanding USA Swimming’s membership and increasing revenue heading into the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“I’m excited to see Kevin stepping into this role with a focus on collaboration,” said 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin, who is chair-elect of the board of directors. “His commitment to empowering athlete leadership, strengthening coach development and bringing all stakeholders to the table is exactly what USA Swimming needs to move forward.”

Ring takes over the national governing body a year after Tim Hinchey’s seven-year run ended when his contract wasn’t renewed after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In February, USA Swimming hired Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak as CEO, but days later she withdrew when the organization learned Rawak was the subject of a complaint at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which investigates abuse cases in Olympic sports.

The U.S. struggled with illness at its training camp ahead of the world championships in August. The American team finished second in the overall medals standings behind China but was third with 10 golds. Michael Phelps, the 23-time Olympic champion, publicly criticized USA Swimming last month, saying there was a need for “systemic change” at the top.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.