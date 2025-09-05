Keaschall leads Twins against the Royals after 4-hit game

The Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals after Luke Keaschall's four-hit game on Thursday.

Minnesota Twins (62-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (71-69, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Royals: Michael Wacha (8-11, 3.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -136, Twins +115; over/under is 8 runs

Kansas City has gone 38-34 in home games and 71-69 overall. The Royals have gone 31-55 in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 27-42 record on the road and a 62-78 record overall. The Twins are ninth in the AL with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .295 batting average, and has 41 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 47 walks and 77 RBIs. Adam Frazier is 11 for 34 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 29 home runs while slugging .559. Matt Wallner is 8 for 40 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins: 3-7, .267 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (head), Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.