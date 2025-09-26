Joel Embiid offers no timetable, eyes consistent return to 76ers after knee surgery

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid did not provide specifics on a return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup but the…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid did not provide specifics on a return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup but the perennially injured All-Star center says there is a “plan in place” to play following knee surgery in April.

“The goal is to play consistently,” Embiid said Friday at the team media day.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April following an injury-plagued season that limited him to only 19 games. He was ruled out for the season in late February after averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

“I’ve had so many injuries,” Embiid said. “The only thing I’ve always told myself is you can’t give up.”

Embiid has played only 58 regular-season games and seven play-in tournament/playoff games since he earned NBA MVP honors in the 2022-23 season.

“I want to play. I want to play every single game,” Embiid said. “I’ve been pretty unlucky when it comes to that compared to most NBA players.”

The 76ers were set to practice in New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday before they travel to the United Arab Emirates for two preseason games in Abu Dhabi.

Paul George won’t be ready to play overseas — but the Oct. 22 season opener remained in play.

George is still recovering from surgery in July on his left knee after he was injured during a workout. George said Friday he’s participating in light workouts on the court and expected to be in a “good place hopefully earlier than later.”

George, who turned 35 on May 2, signed a $212 million, four-year contract in free agency last summer. But his first year in Philly was marred by knee and adductor injuries that resulted in the forward having one of the worst years of his NBA career.

He averaged 16.2 points in just 41 games, easily his lowest scoring average in a full season since the nine-time All-Star averaged 12.1 points for Indiana in his second NBA season.

“I do think I’ve got a lot of game in me,” George said.

Embiid has dealt with multiple injuries since even before he entered the NBA. He suffered a stress fracture in his right foot before he was drafted out of Kansas that cost him two years. From there, it was a bone bruise here, a meniscus tear there. A busted orbital bone. A sprained shoulder. Tendinitis. Torn ligaments. Even Bell’s palsy.

Embiid was light on specifics Friday on any kind of potential return.

“I think going forward we’re just going to listen to the body,” Embiid said. “I’ll be honest and say it’s going to be unpredictable at times, and that’s OK. We’re going to work with that.”

The 76ers suffered their first injury blow before training camp even opened when second-year guard Jared McCain sustained a UCL tear in his right thumb in a workout Thursday.

The Sixers had more than their share of injuries to dash any championship hopes they took into last season. With Embiid and George each sidelined for large chunks of the season, the 76ers lost 31 of their final 36 games to finish 24-58.

